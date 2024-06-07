Penticton RCMP officer cleared of sexual harassment code of conduct breaches

Photo: Castanet Penticton RCMP Const. Dayne Lyons

An RCMP code of conduct board has cleared a Penticton police officer of wrongdoing after he was accused of sexual harassment.

The one-woman board described Const. Dayne Lyons' actions as “a serious lack of judgment, completely inappropriate and having no place in the workplace,” but then said the evidence presented to her did not prove the texts exchanged between Lyons and the complainant — who both testified to being close friends before an RCMP Christmas party in 2021 — were necessarily sexual and if they were, the sexual references were not directed at each other.

As a result, they did not amount to sexual harassment. The complainant cannot be named due to a legal publication ban and was referred to throughout proceedings simply as Const. M.R.

The board also found Lyons' actions at an RCMP Christmas party in December 2021 to be “highly inappropriate” but that they did not amount to sexual harassment.

At the party, according to testimony at the proceedings, Lyons told M.R. he was “hot,” made allegedly crude and lewd sexual references that he said were aimed at himself, not M.R., and touched M.R.'s "right side rib" over and under his shirt. He also allegedly put his hand on M.R.'s thigh and said he wanted to touch M.R.'s abs.

While M.R. testified he did not consent to being touched and was “taken aback and surprised by it," he said it did not bother him. He said he knew from the start of their friendship earlier that year that Lyons was openly gay and that was not an issue for him.

No complaint was lodged at the party or immediately following it by M.R. or any other attendee.

When board chairwoman Gina Levesque announced she could not find the allegations in the complaint against Lyons to be substantiated, Lyons openly sobbed in the gallery, ostensibly in relief, and said, “Oh, my God."

The RCMP brings code of conduct hearings against officers it wants to dismiss from the force.

Levesque said while finding the allegations against Lyons were not substantiated, she made a point of saying in her ruling that his actions at the party should not be considered acceptable.

“RCMP members are held to a higher standard than the public,” she said, adding because the party was organized by an RCMP employee for RCMP members it was considered to be "the workplace" and unwanted touching, lewd and crude comments said out loud in front of co-workers was not acceptable.

The RCMP has 14 days to appeal Levesque’s ruling and if it does, the appeal would be made to the RCMP’s External Review Committee. That committee would then, in turn, make a recommendation to the RCMP’s commissioner. Any appeals beyond that would be heard in federal court.

In her decision, Levesque said all interim measures concerning the code of conduct hearing should be lifted. One of those interim measures, according to Lyons' lawyer, was Lyons' suspension in late 2023.

Amongst other duties, Lyons was named the public relations officer for the Penticton RCMP detachment during the time he was awaiting the code of conduct hearing.

Both Lyons and his lawyer declined to comment on the decision following the closure of the hearing, which was held in Kelowna Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.