The City of Penticton's phone systems 'intermittent' due to technical issues

UPDATE: 12 p.m.
City phone lines are now working "intermittently," according to a news release.
"If you cannot get through on the phone line, or if a call is dropped, please try calling back. If your call is a City-related emergency – such as a water main break, electrical outage or Bylaw concern – please call 250-490-2345," reads the release.
ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.
The City of Penticton's phone systems are down again and unable to receive calls, after seeing issues last week.
A press release issued Thursday morning said that technical failure is due to "an issue with the service provider."
Emergency calls are still to be directed to 9-1-1, and city emergencies, such as a water main break, electrical outage or a bylaw concern, can call 250-490-2345.
In the meantime, here’s how to connect with the city:
- Non-emergency Bylaw and operational concerns can still be reported through the city’s online report-an-issue portal here
- For a full list of facility contacts, head to www.penticton.ca/contact