The City of Penticton's phone systems 'intermittent' due to technical issues

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 12 p.m.

City phone lines are now working "intermittently," according to a news release.

"If you cannot get through on the phone line, or if a call is dropped, please try calling back. If your call is a City-related emergency – such as a water main break, electrical outage or Bylaw concern – please call 250-490-2345," reads the release.

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

The City of Penticton's phone systems are down again and unable to receive calls, after seeing issues last week.

A press release issued Thursday morning said that technical failure is due to "an issue with the service provider."

Emergency calls are still to be directed to 9-1-1, and city emergencies, such as a water main break, electrical outage or a bylaw concern, can call 250-490-2345.

In the meantime, here’s how to connect with the city: