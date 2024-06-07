Penticton Chamber of Commerce unveils latest Top 40 winners

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Kettle Valley Memorial are rolling out profiles on this year's Top 40 award recipients. Read about the winners every Friday morning.

It's Friday again, meaning another chance to showcase the Pentictonites chosen to be recognized for their phenomenal skills, talent, and contributions as local leaders.

The selection committee has completed their work evaluating each of the Top 40’s list of nominees. Two recipients will be named every week – a recipient that is under 40, and one who is 40 or older, until all 40 recipients have been revealed.

Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said that the nominees were independently scored by multiple judges on a number of criteria including their vision and leadership, innovations, achievements, positive influence, commitment to social responsibility and their involvement with the community.

Photo: Nicole MacMillan

Top 40 Under 40 Award recipient: Nicole MacMillan

Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce are very pleased to

recognize Nicole MacMillan, the owner and operator of the Tim Hortons restaurants throughout the

Southern Interior, as a Top 40 recipient.

Nicole moved to Penticton back in 1992 when her parents purchased their very first Tim Hortons. After graduating with a degree in culinary arts and hospitality from Le Cordon Bleu in Las Vegas, Nicole worked as a team member in the family business, learning each and every role in Tim Hortons before becoming an approved Franchisee alongside her parents, Paul and Beryl Stawarz, in 2022.

Now, as the owner and operator of every Tim Hortons from Summerland down to Osoyoos, Nicole spends each day aiming to make a positive impact on someone’s life while inspiring her team of over 300 members believe in themselves and pursue their goals. She will be the first to say that it all begins with a smile, and has taken the time to learn about each and every employee, not just their name, but their story along with their challenges and what she can do to help them overcome any obstacles.

Nicole has made deliberate and thoughtful efforts in creating a healthy and inclusive work environment, and celebrates diversity in all its forms while showing recognition and gratitude for each individual’s and restaurant’s accomplishments.

Inspired by her parents who are driven by a fervent belief in the power of giving back, Nicole is actively engaged in community initiatives and fundraising campaigns. She is incredibly passionate about the annual Smile cookie campaign which saw the South Okanagan Tim Hortons collectively raise $58,000 for the OSNS legacy foundation and another $35,000 for the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps this year alone.

Nicole has also placed a strong focus on working closely with provincial programs that create customized employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, and was honoured to be recognized as a top employer for persons with disabilities by Service B.C.

Whether they are members of the management team, full- or part-time employees, uplifting others has been a benchmark of Nicole’s business philosophy. Further to that, her commitment to creating a brighter future for vulnerable members of the community through fundraising and other efforts is not only needed, but allows Nicole to show her two young daughters and others the significance of community giving.

Photo: Jasmine Aantjes

Top 40 Over 40 Award recipient: Jasmine Aantjes

History shows that exceptional leaders continuously strive to improve themselves, and this next recipient is no exception. Since being named a Top 40 Under 40 in 2014, Jasmine Aantjes has elevated her professional achievements, community contributions, and business ventures to new heights.

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, along with presenting sponsor Kettle Valley Memorial, are extremely happy to see Jasmine once again recognized as a Top 40 Honouree.

Back in 2014, Jasmine was an account executive at Sun FM while co-owning and operating the Penticton Speedway with her husband and racing enthusiast, Johnny Aantjes. Today, Jasmine is celebrating her eighth anniversary as the General Manager of Castanet Media in the South Okanagan. She spearheaded the opening of the Penticton office in 2016, and over the past eight years, her team has published 19,776 stories, garnering over 167 million views. Just last month, Castanet expanded by opening a second South Okanagan office in Osoyoos, adding a full-time journalist and a sales manager to their team.

Jasmine is the type of leader who empowers her team with the autonomy to make decisions within their expertise, and encourages them to take initiative in problem-solving. This approach has led to innovative projects like “Community Champions,” which showcases the contributions made by immigrants to Penticton in partnership with SOICS, and “Four Seasons of Fun,” which highlights the year-round attractions in the South Okanagan in collaboration with Visit Penticton. Jasmine shares her community-minded values with her team to foster creativity, connections, and volunteerism.

In addition to her role at Castanet, Jasmine and her husband operate four pet and livestock feed stores affectionately named “The Feedway,” a tribute to their previous venture, along with a pet grooming salon. The Speedway Foundation, now aptly named “The Feedway Foundation,” sees Jasmine and her mother doing all of the grocery shopping to serve over 1,000 breakfasts to local children in School District 67 each week, and last year, she helped raise over $120,000 at the “Business Gives Back” fundraising event to help support the breakfast program.

Jasmine exemplifies leaders who seamlessly blend compassion with business decisions and outcomes. Her unwavering commitment to her community in every endeavour has seen her named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation, and is truly deserving of being a two-time recipient of Penticton’s Top 40.