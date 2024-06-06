Penticton to be host for British Columbia's premier charity bingo event

Photo: File photo

Thousands of players are expected to come out this summer for British Columbia's premier charity bingo at the Penticton Trade and Convention Center.

Point Blank Entertainment is presenting BC’s Big Bingo for the two day event Aug. 3 and 4, with proceeds going towards the Cerebral Palsy Association of BC.

With up to $336,000 in cash prizing, this bingo event is set to have the biggest payouts in local history.

Limited exclusive VIP sponsorship packages are now available.

The event will have three sessions in a day with 10 games per session plus bonus games for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now, which include:

$300 3-session all day pass

$110 per 10 game session

$600 for full weekend 6-session pass

For more information and tickets, head to the Big Bingo website here.