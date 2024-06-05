Roads to close for annual Colours4Kids charity run in Penticton

Photo: Colours4Kids

The annual Colours4Kids benefit run will be back in Penticton this weekend.

The event, presented by Wildstone Construction Group, will take over the Okanagan lakeshore this Sunday for the fun, family event supporting the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

Wildstone wishes to remind the public that Lakeshore Drive will be closed from Locolanding to Front Street from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday to accommodate the fun run.

There will be accessibility to the roadway going eastbound for residents along Lakeshore Drive and hotel/motel guests.

Registration is still open to join in the colourful event that supports a great community cause. For more information, click here.