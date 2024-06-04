Penticton city council makes changes to local growth vision, including walking back contentious plans on Naramata Bench

Photo: Society to Protect the Naramata Bench Naramata Bench Elk Herd at 1050 Spiller Road, Penticton, in January of 2023, one of the concerns of developing the area

The long-contentious Spiller Road area of Penticton will not be a density growth area after all, following years of push-and-pull between locals, council and developers keen on ironing out its future.

At Tuesday's meeting, council voted to amend the Official Community Plan to designate the parcel of land in the northeast corner of town on the Naramata Bench as rural residential, rather than its previous designation as a "growth area" with a land-use designation for urban-density.

The area has been fodder for strong opinions in the community for some time.

An ambitious development for hundreds of homes was first proposed in 2020, sparking instant backlash from the Naramata Bench community and beyond, worried about its impact on the character and natural aspects of the area.

What followed was years of debate, public hearings, revised plans, even protests.

As an eventual result, city staff chose to recommend that council make some changes to the OCP for the area.

Council discussed the matter Tuesday, ultimately voting to give second and third reading to all the changes.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield noted that many people who spoke vehemently at a public hearing the evening before should be "satisfied" with the changes, removing Spiller Road from the growth area.

Spiller Road was only one notable portion of OCP and zoning changes given a green light Tuesday, all ostensibly with the aim of accelerating the creation of affordable and attainable housing as per new provincial requirements.

OCP amendments are as follows:

Directing more growth and allowing higher density in the built-up area

Designating large major commercial streets as mixed-use to support housing

Consolidating several land use designations to provide more flexibility in future housing forms

Increasing the allowable building height on the 400-700 block of Main Street from three storeys to 10 storeys to match other areas around the downtown

Removal of Spiller Road as growth area and re-designated as rural residential, with a minimum lot size of 0.4 hectares if connected to a municipal water system

Zoning bylaws changes are as follows:

Implementing provincial small-scale multi-unit housing regulations (up to four units per lot)

Implementing transit-oriented area regulations for the areas around Penticton Plaza, Peachtree Square, and Cherry Lane Mall

Remove on-site residential parking requirements in the downtown

Remove on-site parking requirements for secondary suites and carriage houses

Remove RSM (manufactured home park) zoning from 1050 Spiller Road

Given that these received second and third readings, it is anticipated they will be adopted at a future meeting.