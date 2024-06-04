Lawyer claims case not made against Penticton cop accused of sexual harassment

Photo: RCMP Cost. Dayne Lyons was the Penticton RCMP media relations officer in 2022. He is now facing an RCMP code of conduct hearing.

The lawyer for a Penticton RCMP officer facing an RCMP code of conduct hearing for sexual harassment charges says the force’s legal representation has failed to make their case against her client.

“What we have is an intoxicated [RCMP] member at a Christmas party, not a sexual assaulter or sexual harasser,” said lawyer Anita Atwal Tuesday, at the hearing in Kelowna.

Lyons is facing two allegations of sexual harassment which allegedly took place during his time with Penticton RCMP.

Speaking during the second day of Const. Dayne Lyons' code of conduct hearing, when both lawyers made oral presentations, Atwal repeatedly said the complainant, known as Const. M.R. because of a publication ban, did not testify he was offended or felt harassed by text messages he exchanged with his then-friend, Lyons, or by Lyons' actions at the 2021 Christmas party.

The complaint alleges "sexual" text messages, Lyons touching the side of M.R.’s abdomen over and under his clothes, as well as lewd comments he made at the party, constitute sexual harassment and contravene the RCMP’s code of conduct.

RCMP lawyer Sabine Georges said the touching also constitutes sexual assault, something Atwal denied.

Atwal said RCMP brass did not appear to feel Lyons was a sexual harasser because they had him continue to work with M.R. for four months — something both men said they were okay with — before the complaint was laid and the code of conduct hearing was initiated.

Lyons was also assigned a recruit to train on the job, and worked for another 11 more months before he was suspended in 2023. During that time, he was made the detachment’s media relations officer.

In his testimony Monday, M.R. said he was “surprised” and “caught off guard” by a very drunk Lyons touching his "side rib" and thigh at the Christmas party.

“Being surprised, caught off guard and finding someone annoying is not sexual assault," Atwal said.

Lyons, who described himself as “openly and demonstratively” gay, transferred to the Penticton detachment from the Duncan detachment on Vancouver Island, where he said he was harassed because of his sexual orientation. He was also estranged from his parents at the time and had just broken up with his partner of two years.

As Atwal spoke of that time, Lyons, who was sitting in the gallery, wiped away tears.

Atwal said Lyons immediately made friends with M.R., who is straight and married. M.R. knew Lyons was gay but testified it was not an issue for him. Both men agreed they were close friends both on and off the job and neither was attracted to each other.

In her submission, Georges said between the texts and emojis Lyons sent and the touching at the Christmas Party, despite the fact he was extremely drunk, the one-woman conduct board should find the allegations against him are substantiated.

But Atwal countered, noting M.R. testified that he was not offended by the texts and did not feel Lyons was attracted to him. Atwal argued looking at the texts through a “heteronormative” lens is wrong given her client is gay.

She said if two straight men who were friends complimented each other on being in good shape, it would not be construed as sexual harassment.

Georges, meanwhile, described Lyons's testimony as “self-serving,” adding the evidence presented through the text messages showed them to be “one-sided.”

“All the flirty and sexual references were coming from Const. Lyons,” she said.

Now it is up to conduct board chair Gina Levesque to rule on whether the allegations have been substantiated. She said she would present her decision on Wednesday afternoon.

If she rules the allegations have been substantiated, she and the lawyers will go in-camera to discuss what measures should be taken. That could include Lyons losing his job as an RCMP officer.

Atwal referenced that possible outcome in her submission when highlighting how serious the allegations against Lyons are.

According to the RCMP, it holds code of conduct hearings when it is seeking to dismiss an officer from the force.