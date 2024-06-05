Invasive plant fast growing throughout the Okanagan has seeds that embed into dog's ears, paws and even internal organs

Casey Richardson

An invasive plants species with spiky seeds that can cause serious injuries to dogs is back out in full force throughout the valley.

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) is warning pet owners about cheatgrass.

Executive Director Lisa Scott said cheatgrass, also known as downy brome is one of the most prolific invasive plants in the Pacific Northwest.

"We're very concerned about the impacts that cheatgrass has in a multitude of ecosystems, we can find it right in downtown Penticton coming through the cracks and sidewalks and we can find it in all of our natural ecosystems," she said.

"Unfortunately, it is an ecosystem transformer. It's changing our ecosystems, it's competing with our native plants. Also a big concern with cheatgrass is it dries up earlier in the spring than most of our native species, and it creates a fine fuel, which can help add fuel to the fire for our wildfires, unfortunately."

The grass grows upwards and has very little root system and is really distinctive by the drooping seed heads.

"When it starts out like most grasses, it's green. And what we're seeing now is that change into a reddish colour, and then also then it becomes a brown colour."

Once it's the sandy brown colour, the seeds appear and droop down with a spiny tip to them.

"Cheatgrass will embed into dogs paws, their ears, they can actually inhale them as well and get infections in their lungs and the cheatgrass is so spiny it can actually embed and go right through the abdominal wall. And so it's very painful," Scott added.

The biggest concern with cheatgrass is in its dominance in residential areas and urban areas.

On Tuesday, the OASISS team came out to help the BC SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Community Animal Center in partnership with the City of Penticton, which has the plant growing on the roadway where volunteers walk their dogs.

"We're helping to pull and mow the cheatgrass. So we're helping to knock it back and we're looking at getting some competitive grass to plants to replace it, so we're not going to have to be doing this year after year," Scott added.

SPCA Animal Care Supervisor Holly Williams said every year around this time they see animals coming into their care with the grass embedded in their paws and ears.

"Unfortunately, this invasive plant can cause painful and expensive infections in animals," she said.

"There's more awareness now for sure. But some people, they might think their dog has just a run of the mill ear infection, because they're shaking their head and then they go to the vet and they find that burrowed deep in the ear canal, there's some spear grass."

The SPCA said it was thankful for the help in addressing the issue, especially since the location is the main area where the can take the dogs for walks.

Williams reminds pet owners to check their paws and ears after walking to make sure they haven't picked up any pokey plants along the way.

With the spring rains and the warm weather, cheat grass has seen a strong growing year and Scott said it has been "exploding" across the valley.

"Anytime when you're dealing with invasive plants, it's really important not just to remove what's there at the time, but look at replacing with the desirable species that isn't going to have those negative impacts that we're seeing with the invasive plants."

Scott added that the best thing you can do to keep cheatgrass off your property is to take preventative actions.

"So we want to reduce the amount of soil disturbance on our properties. And when we do disturb soils, whether we're expanding our fence line, or putting in a septic field, we want to re-seed those locations or plant them. We don't want to create a site where we leave it with bare soil, otherwise cheatgrass and other invasive plants are going to move in."

OASISS is encouraging everyone to get familiar with what this invasive plant looks like. And if you see it on your property, take action.

"We encourage people when they're out walking, whether they're with their dogs or not, to stay on trails. So when we start to go off trails, we pick up invasive plant seeds like cheat grass seeds and then we become a vector and we're moving them."

Find out more about spotting and removing invasive plant species in the Okanagan and Similkameen online here.