Penticton and Area Cycling Association calls for closure of parking lot access points through bike lane

Photo: PACA Example of a car access point to the parking lot through the bike lane

The Penticton and Area Cycling Association is demanding change after a local man was seriously injured when travelling in the lake-to-lake bike lane last month.

The association shared their comments after reading Castanet's story on Dustin DuGray, who was on his way home from work on May 14, riding in the bike lane when a truck turned off of Martin Street into the parking lot near Nanaimo Square and hit him.

DuGray suffered significant injuries that required “total facial reconstruction surgery, due to multiple fractures in his face and jaw, along with a broken forearm, broken rib, and various soft tissue injuries.”

Matt Hopkins, PACA's urban cycling director, said in a press release that their organization is calling on the City of Penticton and all parking vendors on the East Side of Martin Street to cease use of these access points through the bike lane on Martin Street, effective immediately, where lane access is available, in light of the horrific injuries of DuGray.

"Noting the significant danger these parking lot access points pose to all using the bike lane, PACA requested last year that access points to off-street parking lots on the East Side of Martin Street be closed, and car access to these parking lots be exclusively from the lane," he said.

"The City of Penticton ultimately took a great step in this direction over the last year with the closure of two parking lot access points off of Martin Street. The two recently closed involved a lot at the Southeast corner of Martin at Westminster, and a second access point on a parking lot on the Northeast corner of Martin at Wade."

Hopkins said this could be accomplished immediately by adding barriers in the bike lane in these locations preventing vehicular access.

"These lots, as currently designed and as evidenced by the injuries sustained by Mr. DuGray, can cause grievous harm at the hands of drivers accessing them through the bike lane. Had this access point been closed, the injuries of Mr. DuGray would have never happened," he added.

"As the story suggests, there is simply no justice for Mr. DuGray and his family. Mr. DuGray suffered life-altering injuries, while the perpetrator left the scene in their truck with nothing more than a fine."

PACA said they felt that the City of Penticton has made great strides in making local streets safer in recent years.

"Separated bike lanes, leading pedestrian intervals, additional curb extensions, raised intersections, and increasing the footprint of 30 kilometres per hour speed limits are all great steps, for which the city should be commended. These are all evidence-based, life-saving measures. Just this past weekend a significant improvement was made to the intersection of Ellis at Nanaimo by narrowing the pedestrian crossings."

Cara DuGray, who spoke out about her husband's accident in the bike lane, has also called for the city to look at potentially limiting the number of entrances to parking lots through the lane.

PACA said they hope to see action to "close these driveways effective immediately before another member of our community is seriously injured or killed."