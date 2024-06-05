Penticton's longest-running preschool closing its doors

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's longest running preschool is closing its doors after more than 50 years in service.

Playshare was located at the Penticton United Church on the corner of Eckhardt and Main, commonly known as "the blue church." It was founded in 197 then taken over as "Playshare" as a licensed non-profit society in 1982.

When the blue church sold in 2023, the non-profit preschool society found itself without a guaranteed tenancy.

As such, they made the difficult decision of closing their doors, wanting to be sure parents and families who had expected the preschool to operate in the fall had plenty of notice.

They will be holding a silent auction from June 12 to 14 to liquidate remaining preschool assets.

They will permanently close on July 1.

"Playshare would like to thank everyone for their patronage over the years. We will miss you," said Elizabeth LaBerge, Playshare parent board president.

The silent auction will go live June 12 online here, featuring a variety of toys, books, craft supplies, furniture and more appropriate for preschool-aged children.