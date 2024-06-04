Princeton Ground Search and Rescue team calls in helicopter to help rescue lost hiker

Photo: Princeton Ground Search and Rescue

The Princeton Ground Search and Rescue team had a long Friday night, when they were tasked out in response to a lost hiker in Manning Park.

The emergency rescue service shared in a social media post that they were called out around 8 p.m.

"A local conservation officer and RCMP officer were able to provide mutual aid by contacting the hiker and completing an initial assessment before our team arrived on scene shortly after," the said.

Due to the time of day, and stability of the subject, GSAR called for a helicopter at first light Saturday morning.

"We would like to thank the RCMP officer and conservation officer, Valley Helicopters, and the GSAR team for a successful outcome."

SAR teams provides services, free of charge, 24/7, in aid to emergency personnel.