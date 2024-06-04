Summerland Legion partnering with local tourism organization to present bigger, better Canada Day

Photo: File photo/The Canadian Press

Destination Summerland is excited to partner with the Summerland Legion to honour Canada Day with a celebration worthy of pride in the country.

The Legion has organized Canada Day locally in Memorial Park for many years, attracting about 450 people for a free BBQ, ice cream, cake and kids' games.

"This year the Legion is partnering with Destination Summerland whose extensive local networking and event planning capability will make a great day even better," said John Dorn, Legion president and Canada Day chair.

To assist the Legion, Destination Summerland applied for and received a BC Fairs, Festivals, and Events Fund in the amount of $2,000 for the event.

"When the grant funding was announced, there was a deadline that was a tight turnaround," said Lisa Sanders, Destination Summerland's events and communications manager.

"It was my main focus and I am so pleased we were approved."

The Canada Day celebration will kick off at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast provided by Kiwanis, and an official

flag ceremony at 11 a.m.

Following that, there will be family activities, games, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and more.

"Our organization's culture is one of teamwork and collaboration," said Sally Pierce, executive director of Destination Summerland.

"We are honoured to be working with the Summerland Legion who has successfully delivered the Canada

Day Event for decades."