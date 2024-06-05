City of Penticton council gives approval to new cell tower, as long as it looks like a tree

Photo: Contributed An example of a cell tower disguised as a tree in British Columbia.

Penticton city council has given its approval for a new cell tower on Valleyview Road, with the caveat that it be disguised as a tree to better blend in with the surroundings.

The Telus tower is proposed at 18 metres tall, which fits in the size range of less than 30 metres that only requires notification to neighbouring properties. Those taller than 30 metres require a "higher level of public consultation including advertising in local newspapers," city staff explain in their report.

An existing nearby tower, owned by Rogers, is reportedly not sufficient for both Rogers' and Telus' capacity needs, leading to dropped calls and poor quality especially during peak tourism season.

Consultation with neighbouring properties took place in the fall of 2023. That process revealed concerns about the appearance of the tower, leading to the suggestion of a disguised tower to fit better with the rural agricultural landscape of the area.

At Tuesday's meeting, council voted to voice their approval to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the federal governing agency that has the authority to dictate where cell towers go.

Council specified that their concurrence is only if the tower is disguised as a tree.

ISED takes into account whether local municipal councils have approved the locations for the towers and are satisfied with the level of public engagement before they are installed.

Chad Marlatt with Cypress Land Services, the developer pegged to install the Telus tower, said his understanding after working with Telus for over 20 years is that insisting on a tree disguise might slow things down.

"If it came back to them, 'Yes it has to be a tree,' they'd probably be more reluctant [to build the infrastructure in a timely manner]," Marlatt said.

Coun. Helena Konanz said that as the City of Penticton aims to attract more people with work-from-home careers who rely on speedy cell service, council should not put up barriers.

But most on council disagreed, feeling Telus should not be "holding the city hostage" for providing service if it means the cell corporation spending a little more money.

"I think we are on solid ground to call that bluff," Coun. Amelia Boultbee said.

Council passed the motion to voice their approval for the tree-disguised tower, with Coun. Konanz opposed.