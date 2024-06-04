Similkameen man sentenced to time served for unsafe firing of gun while intoxicated

Photo: Contributed

A Similkameen man will spend a year on probation after an incident recklessly firing off a gun.

Shane Allison, 30, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of handling a firearm unsafely, and he appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Tuesday, after being held in custody.

Court heard that on November 25, 2023, Allison’s aunt contacted RCMP complaining that he was outside their house under the influence of substances, shooting off a rifle.

He had outstanding warrants, a firearms prohibition and an order not to go to that particular house.

While police arrived on scene, Allison’s father had already found him Inside his own vehicle passed out, and taken the gun out of his hands, at which time the emergency response police team moved in.

Allison has some history of breaking and entering, assault and threats which have netted him convictions in the past.

Sentencing for Allison was initially delayed when the judge voiced her concerns that there were no submitted victim or community impact statements.

She received some Monday, including correspondence from the Upper Similkameen Indian Band chief and council.

They said they would not be completing a community impact statement as there was “no disruption or impact to the USIB community” from Allison.

But they added concern about lack of communication from the RCMP’s emergency response team. Members of the Allison family spoke out against the tactical response shortly after it took place, claiming it was extreme and destructive.

Ultimately, Allison was sentenced to time served followed by 12 months of probation, as well as a weapons prohibition and some protective conditions for select members of Allison’s family concerned for their safety.