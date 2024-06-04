Paula Abdul announces 2024 Canadian tour, with stops in Penticton and Kamloops

Photo: Contributed

Paula Abdul has announced a 2024 Canadian tour this fall, with a stop at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton and at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

Abdul will be joined by Taylor Dayne and Tiffany in her tour

With 60 million records sold, Abdul has earned numerous awards and recognitions including 17 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with five wins, two Grammy Awards, 3 AMAs, 2 Emmy Awards, two People's Choice Awards, and five Juno Awards.

Catch Abdul in Penticton Sept. 28 and Kamloops Sept. 29.

For Penticton, tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. AM PT and can be purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.

For Kamloops, tickets go on sale the same day, online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

For all tour locations and dates, tickets are on sale Friday, June 7 at paulaabdul.com and ticketmaster.ca