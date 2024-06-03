Penticton Mountie faces possible dismissal after sexual harassment claims

Photo: RCMP Cost. Dayne Lyons was the Penticton RCMP media relations officer in 2022. He is now facing an RCMP code of conduct hearing.

A sexual harassment code of conduct hearing for a Penticton RCMP officer opened in Kelowna Monday, with both the accuser and the accused taking the stand.

Const. Dayne Lyons, who in addition to being a general duty officer at the detachment served as its media spokesman, is accused of sexually harassing another officer at an RCMP Christmas Party in 2021.

The accuser, who filed two complaints against Lyons, cannot be named under a publication ban imposed by the conduct board chair Gina Levesque.

Known simply as Const. M.R., he said Lyons touched him inappropriately at the party.

M.R. testified he and Lyons quickly became close friends after Lyons transferred to Penticton from the Duncan detachment on Vancouver Island earlier in 2001.

He testified an inebriated Lyons, who is openly gay, touched his thigh, rubbed his chest and abdomen both over and under his shirt during the Christmas party and said he wanted to feel M.R.’s abs.

“I was surprised, taken off guard,” said M.R., who is straight, married and has children. “I never expected it to go there.”

Close friendship before alleged incident

Earlier he testified he and Lyons were not only very close friends on and off the job, they also worked well together. They both worked the same shift on the same watch at the Penticton detachment. He described Lyons as “very professional” on the job.

He said while some of their texts back and forth between the two contained jokes and references that could be considered sexual, he never “took it the wrong way." Prior to the Christmas party, he did not think Lyons was attracted to him.

At one point, M.R. choked up on the witness stand answering questions about the closeness of their friendship. He considered Lyons a friend and said he could work with him again but felt that would not be advisable.

But later in his testimony he said he felt the incident at the Christmas party is where their friendship ended.

After M.R. filed the claims that led to the code of conduct hearing for Lyons, M.R. was moved to a different shift at the detachment. He admitted feeling he and Lyons had different approaches to doing their jobs as police officers.

On the stand, Lyons also talked about the close friendship he and M.R. had. He described M.R. as his only friend at the detachment, adding he only had one friend outside of policing and he lives in Kamloops. Lyons said it was difficult for an openly gay officer to transfer into a detachment of straight men and women and be accepted.

But, he added, M.R. was different. Lyons sexual orientation never seemed to concern M.R. and he was very supportive of his friend who was going through two major life upheavals.

Constable was isolated

Lyons said he transferred out of Duncan, a smaller, more rural detachment on Vancouver Island where he faced harassment on the job, because he was estranged from his parents—who were both long-time RCMP officers. Also, he had just broken up with his partner of two years, who had planned to move with him to Penticton but backed out just weeks before the move. All of that impacted his mental health, said Lyons.

But M.R. immediately extended the hand of friendship and the two hit it off right away in a strictly platonic way. Both supported each other with their respective issues, M.R. supporting Lyons, who said it is difficult being an openly-gay police officer because some straight officers question whether a gay man can do the job of being a cop.

Lyons said M.R. was dealing with his own issues including not getting on to the Emergency Response Team and not becoming an RCMP dog-handler, despite a lot of time spent working with RCMP dogs.

Lyons described himself as “openly and demonstratively gay, even flamboyant,” and M.R. was aware of his sexual orientation from the start of their friendship and it was not an issue for him.

He admitted the pair sent each other texts that some may consider sexual, but they did not.

“It was just banter,” he said.

The hearing was told about the texts, emojis and TikTok videos the pair send each other, including one video of a man in very short shorts appearing to “hump” the ground. Both thought it was funny. Emojis with text, such as winking faces and flames indicating something or someone was “hot” were also discussed. RCMP lawyer Sabrine George asked if those texts were sexual. Lyons said yes, but not between the two of them.

'I don’t remember much'

On the night of the Christmas Party, Lyons testified he was already drunk when he got to the pub where the party took place. There he continued to be served, despite being clearly inebriated.

“I don’t remember much about the party but I do remember the server saying he would keep serving me as long as I was not breaking anything,” said Lyons.

He said he did not remember touching M.R. but took M.R. at his word it happened. He said he did not apologize after because he did not know he did anything wrong and nothing was said to him by M.R. or anyone else who was at the party. He said in hindsight, he would have apologized.

Despite what happened, Lyons and M.R. continued to work together for three more months before M.R. made his complaints and was moved to a different shift. Also, despite the complaints, a new recruit was assigned to shadow Lyons to receive on-the-job training from him and he was even named the detachment’s media relations officer.

He said he worked for 11 months with the code of conduct hearing “hanging over him.”

Levesque said oral arguments will be made by George, and Anita Atwal, the lawyer from the National Police Federation representing Lyons, on Tuesday morning in Kelowna.

Following that, she will make her decision on whether the claims were substantiated. That ruling will be delivered on Wednesday. If they are, the hearing will move to the “measures” phase, to decide Lyons’ fate. That phase will be dealt with in-camera behind closed doors, said Levesque.

If measures are required, they may be made public, and if that happens they will only be available through a Freedom of Information request, she added.

According to the RCMP’s website, conduct hearings are initiated in cases where the officer’s dismissal is being sought based on the overall circumstances of the allegations.

“Conduct hearings are formal, court-like processes held before a board of one or more persons. Boards have the legal authority to hear evidence, such as sworn testimony, to make determinations as required and, if a contravention are established, administer various conduct measures including dismissal.”