Penticton Youth Council campaigning for lower legal voting age

Youth in Penticton are pushing local politicians to consider supporting a potential lower voting age.

The Penticton Youth Council, a group of local teens interested in advocating for their place in politics, has penned an open letter arguing for the voting age to be changed from 18 to 16.

"Sixteen-year-olds can be just as informed as older voters. Schools teach about politics in schools and teenagers are often more involved in their community when they are in school and living at home, rather than later in life when they might be less inclined to vote and have moved into a new community - such as at age 18 when students move to university," they argue.

"In some countries like Austria, Scotland, and Brazil, the voting age is already 16 and this system has worked well for them. Lowering the voting age to 16 will create a stronger democracy for Canada."

The Penticton Youth Council has launched a petition to the municipality to consider supporting them in their goals, perhaps lowering the municipal and school board election age to 16.

In 2019, the Union of BC Municipalities passed a resolution supporting that idea in theory at a provincial level.

"Lowering the voting age will not only allow youth to have a say in how their future will affect them, but will allow adults to take them more seriously when they voice their opinion on a topic that matters to them because they are individuals who hold the right to vote," the group says.

The group is gaining traction at a federal level as well, recently receiving a visit from local MP Richard Cannings and Senator Marliou McPhedran, who introduced Bill S-201 to lower the voting age.

"Youth received valuable advice from Senator McPhedran on creating initiatives about lowering the voting age to 16 such as how starting locally can be the best foundation to create change. This solidifies our belief that anyone, no matter your geographic location, can contribute to support youth voices in this initiative," the group writes.

Anyone interested in learning more or supporting the Penticton Youth Council's campaign can click here.