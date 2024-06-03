Penticton Farmers' Market pleased to be part of provincial coupon program to access to healthy, local food

Photo: BC Farmers' Market

The Penticton Farmers' Market is excited announce it will be participating in the 2024 BC Farmers' Market Nutrition Coupon Program, which will see eligible residents a better opportunity for access to locally grown food.

The provincial program runs from June 8 to December 22 and is designed to "support low-income families with children, seniors, and pregnant women," according to a press release from the organization.

"Participants receive coupons to purchase fresh produce and other healthy food items at participating farmers' markets."

Households enrolled in the program may receive $27/week in coupons for up to 16 weeks.

The Penticton Farmers' Market is pleased to participate.

“We are thrilled to be part of the 2024 BC Farmers' Market Nutrition Coupon Program,” said Joe Ciaramella, president of the Penticton Farmers' Market Society.

“This program is a wonderful way to support our community by making fresh, healthy food accessible to those who need it most while also championing our local farmers.”

The Osoyoos Farmers' Market is also listed as a participant.

Anyone interested in receiving coupons can fill out an inquiry form online here.