Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen urges residents to help keep bears safe

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is sending out a reminder to residents, property owners, and visitors to take care of their garbage properly this spring season, as it is the number one attractant of black bears in the area.

In a press release, the RDOS provided a list of tips to ensure your property is bear-safe:

Place garbage/recycling bins out no earlier than 5 a.m. on collection day

Manage any fruit trees as they ripen

Bring bird feeders indoors from April to November and, when outdoors, clean the ground beneath them

Feed pets indoors

Properly maintain compost bins

Protect orchards, beehives and small livestock with electric fences

Never feed wild animals

Keep barbeques clean

B.C. has the largest population of black bears in North America, and every year, human interaction with them leads to bears needing to destroyed.

Garbage-fed bears are in danger of becoming acclimatized to that as a food source, and become habituated to being around people, making it difficult and at times impossible to trap and relocate the bear.

Report all wildlife conflicts or sightings in urban areas to the Conservation Officer Service Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline anytime at 1-877-952-7277, when public safety is at risk.