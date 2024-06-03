Okanagan community group plans unique concert for people with barriers to accessibilty

Photo: PDSCL

It's a big month for the Penticton and District Society for Community Living as they prepare to celebrate their work and fundraise to keep their worthy cause going.

The society, known as PDSCL, is a non-profit organization that supports individuals with different abilities to lead active, inclusive, fulfilling lives.

On June 19, they are excited to welcome more than 400 individuals with special needs to the Penticton Speedway for a specialized concert.

"As many of our clients fall on the Autism spectrum, or are confined to a wheelchair, or face financial challenges they do not have the same access to events such as this or have the ability to attend and enjoy them due to the risk of being over stimulated," explains PDSCL.

"However, at our concert event they will be able to dance, laugh, and enjoy themselves in a stress-free and open environment not typically found at other venues."

Two bands, Hillside Outlaws and The Barrel Makers, will take the stage for the fun event.

In advance of the concert, to fundraise to pull the big event off, PDSCL is holding a silent auction and 50/50 plus steak dinner event at The Copper Mug Pub on Saturday, June 8.

Tickets are $30, and include the dinner, with doors opening at 5 p.m. All proceeds will go towards the concert, and any extra will go right back into the PDSCL's community work. Tickets can be purchased at The Copper Mug.

They are also accepting donations, if any businesses want to step up as sponsors.

For more information on either the auction or the concert and how to get involved, click here.