Discover Naramata launches GPS-guided audio tours to help visitors explore the region

Photo: Discover Naramata

Visitors to Naramata now have the option of exploring the community through a series of twelve GPS-guided audio tours, providing information on a variety of key regional features.

Listeners will learn about everything from agriculture and gardens, notable local residents, and wildlife, through the project launched by non-profit organization Discover Naramata.

“GPS-guided audio tours are like podcasts: they tell a story and lead visitors through the region,” said Cynthia Enns, Discover Naramata’s president, in a press release.

“From cycling on the Kettle Valley Railway, discovering Naramata village’s charming garden lanes, or understanding wine terroir when driving across the breathtaking Naramata Bench, our visitors now have a local guide wherever they go.”

The goal is to provide tourists with options that have a low impact on the local community, truly showcasing the slow pace of Naramata life.

The tours are free to access via the VoiceMap app, available on mobile devices for users to download. Three of the 12 tours have been translated into Cantonese, French, German, Mandarin and Punjabi, all translated and read by Okanagan residents.

“I translated and recorded a magic-themed night-time walking tour, the detailed wine terroir driving tour, and a wildlife biking tour, all into Punjabi,” said Penticton resident Saira Sangha.

“It was so much fun — I hope my community enjoys exploring the Naramata Bench with me as their guide.”

The English versions are narrated by retired CBC Radio voice Marion Barschel, and Peach City Community Radio host Craig Henderson.

Various local experts in fields like wine, flora and fauna all pitched in to provide and verify content.

Each tour lasts from 30 to 60 minutes. Some are designed for walking, some biking, some driving. For more information and to find the tours, click here.