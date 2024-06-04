Barn Owl Eatery in Osoyoos strives to satisfy every breakfast craving

Photo: Barn Owl Eatery. Eggy Bread, a crispy, fresh and delicious English specialty at Barn Owl in Osoyoos.

"Chef’s Choice" is a Castanet limited series highlighting the flavours and flair of South Okanagan eateries. Watch for it every Tuesday morning.

Satisfy your breakfast or brunch cravings at the newest hot spot in Osoyoos– the Barn Owl Eatery.

The Barn Owl Eatery is a one stop shop for all your morning must-haves from specialty coffees served hot or cold to melty, delicious breakfast sandwiches, smoothies and baked treats too.

Jav Somji opened the eatery in late 2023 at Cottonwood Plaza wanting to offer residents and tourists delicious comfort foods with the influence of English favourites like Eggy Bread and Breakfast Poutine.

“It’s my favourite meal of the day and I love coffee,” said Jav, on why he chose to open a breakfast restaurant.

The name of the eatery is in honour of the Barn Owl which is native to the region.

“I like owls and they are common to the Okanagan. We’ve incorporated the barn theme into our eatery.”

Fun menu names like Hay Bale Bowl, Pitchfork veggie eggie and the Backhoe Bacon celebrate the farming and ranching community in Osoyoos.

One of their must try menu items is the Rusty Rake Pastrami Eggie (egg breakfast sandwich) featuring caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, fresh egg and a slice of pastrami with spicy aioli served on a toasted potato bun.

The combination of flavours and the pricing at just $8 has got people coming back again and again.

“We started the Rusty Rake Pastrami eggie and now it has become a staple on our menu,” he said.

Choose from one of their many ‘eggies’ –with mouthwatering choices like their most popular ‘Old Saddle Bacon Eggie.’ Since opening, they have served close to 2,000 of these, said Jav.

Jav was born and raised in England and the influence of his favourite childhood foods show up on the menu.

What on earth is Eggy Bread? If you come from England you’ll know it is savoury French toast.

Barn Owl’s twist on the Eggy Bread is they use sourdough dipped in egg batter and topped with whatever you want. They can make avocado eggy bread, sweet caramel, or even top your eggy bread with an over easy egg for Eggs on Eggy. The results are pure deliciousness.

Jav also introduced hickory sticks into their ‘Sammies.’ Popular in England, hickory sticks give their sandwiches that satisfying crunch, he said.

Another ultimate indulgence in comfort food is their breakfast poutine, made up of baked beans, egg, onion and cheddar on a bed of tater tots.

“It’s a very popular English breakfast that has turned out to be a big hit here too,” said Jav.

Since opening, they put in more seating and strive to create a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. As you come through the doors you are greeted by a beautiful owl mural created by a local artist. Don’t forget to try your skills on their stand up Street Fighter arcade game machine.

“I love talking to customers and creating an experience that people want to come back to,” said Jav.

You’ll often find Jav greeting you from behind the counter. He highly recommends his favourite nitro cold brew from Stumptown Roasters which is always on tap at the Barn Owl. He’s also a wizard with the espresso machine.

With summer around the corner, their smoothies are a cool treat, naturally sweetened with real fruit, coconut water or coconut milk plus frozen yogurt to make them extra creamy.

Pre-order online and take your food and drinks to the nearby beach.

“It’s a good time to visit. Come and check us out.”

The eatery is now open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 6511 Main St. in east Osoyoos.

To check out their mouthwatering menu, click here.