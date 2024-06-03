Penticton Pride breaks records at Sunday celebration

Photo: Monique Tamminga

A record number of people walked in unity and for inclusivity at the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Walkin’ and Rollin’ Pride Parade on Sunday.

Dressed in all the beautiful colours of the rainbow, around 200 people and many four-legged companions walked from the S.S. Sicamous along the lakeshore promenade to the Activate Penticton outdoor rink for a roller skate and celebration.

Before the parade started, SOS Pride vice president Tony Munday spoke to the crowd about working towards a world where everyone can live their truth without fear and prejudice.

“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and our differences are to be celebrated, not condemned. Pride is a reminder that we must continue to stand up against discrimination, hate and violence in all of its forms,” said Munday.

“In the South Okanagan we are fortunate to have a community that values diversity and inclusion. But our work is far from over. We must continue to educate and advocate.”

Others in the parade shared about the importance of feeling safe, loved and valued regardless of their gender identity, sexual orientation or expression.

“Love is love,” read one of the many posters held up along the parade. “Hate is a choice, being trans is not,” read another sign.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield also spoke before the parade.

“City council has made a commitment to make Penticton a healthy, safe and inclusive society,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “As a mayor I’m humbled and proud to walk along with you.”

With the music pumping, dozens took to the rink to enjoy some roller skating and a dance party. Along with the roller rink, there was Pride swag available along with other booths and food trucks.

Activate Penticton donated the rink time and Penticton Roller Skate donated the free skate rentals.

“The turn out has been fantastic and I think this is the most we’ve ever had for our Pride Parade in Penticton,” said Munday at the rink.

They spoke about the importance of these kind of events like the parade and Pride month to show those who may be too scared to come out that they are not alone.

“For those who are still not able to be themselves, for those in hiding and scared or don’t understand how they feel, by being present here it shows them there is hope, there is community and love. We stand with you,” said Munday.

The SOS Pride Society serves to support the regional 2SLGBTQIA+ community providing safe spaces and inclusive events for everyone. To learn more go to sospride.ca.

Did you miss the fun? Relive the event through our gallery below: