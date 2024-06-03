Penticton ready to welcome new and returning signature June events

District 19 Peach City Bridge Tournament is back for another year Jun. 10-14. It’s Canada’s largest regional Bridge tournament, so be sure to check it out!

For more information, click here.

Clint Black hits the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre Jun. 14 as a part of the Killin’ Time - The 35th Anniversary World Tour. He’s joined by special guest Carolyn Dawn Johnson, and tickets start at $49.99. For more information, visit soec.ca

Show your support for the 2SLGBTQAI community at See Ya Later Ranch Jun. 15 at the Pride in the Vines event, an afternoon filled with wine tasting, food, games, a photo booth and live entertainment. Tickets cost $69, and for an additional $30 you can enjoy the BBQ buffet.

For more information, visit sylranch.com

The Peach City Beach Cruise returns for its 22nd event Jun. 21-23, taking over the entirety of Lakeshore Drive in Penticton with both classic and modern vehicles.

Penticton Historic Automobile Society president Donna Reimann said to expect approximately 750 cars this year.

“After bring involved for 22 years now, I still can't tell you if I have a favourite,” she said about this year’s, and past years’ lineups. “People walk up and down the street saying "this is my favourite" until the next car.”

Thousands are expected to descend on Penticton for the event, with Reimann adding past shows have drawn international visitors, as well.

And it’s no easy feat planning such an event.

“It takes a team of 13 board members a year to plan and organize this event,” said Reimann. “Each director is volunteer and they put in hours beyond count to get their portion done.”

And when you’re done admiring cars, be sure to visit Gyro Park for live entertainment, a beverage garden, and much more.

For more information, including a schedule of events, visit peachcitybeachcruise.ca

The ever-popular and arguably world-famous Elvis Festival is back! Running Jun. 27-30, enjoy watching Elvis Tribute Artists compete for the grand title in Okanagan Lake Park, with the headliner show held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

For more information, visit pentictonelvisfestival.ca

For more info on Penticton evnts in June, click here.

For more Penticton fun, check out visitpenticton.com