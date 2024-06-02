Grassroots community group voices support for Penticton's OCP revisions to remove Spiller Road as a designated growth area

Photo: Society to Protect the Naramata Bench. Naramata Bench Elk Herd at 1050 Spiller Road, Penticton, in January of 2023, one of the concerns of developing the area

The Society to Protect the Naramata Bench is hoping to see the area remain clear from high density development, as the June 3 Public Hearing at Penticton City Hall approaches.

At the last meeting, council heard a presentation from city staff that outlined a vision for the OCP changes, which came in response to incoming provincial demands that municipalities pave an easier path to housing densification.

The proposed amendment would remove Spiller Road on the Naramata Bench from the "designated growth area" for the future.

The controversial Spiller Road development has drawn up opposition from locals and the Penticton Indian Band, who have stated against the development throughout the process, citing land access concerns.

"We did hear a substantial amount of feedback through public engagement period about the density of new developments on the Naramata Bench. So with that, what is proposed is to remove the 'RSM-Mobile Home Park' zoning from that property which was put in place in the 1970s and have the entire property zoned 'Country Residential' which is the zoning of the rest of that site today," Steven Collyer, the city's housing and policy initiatives manager, said at the last meeting.

In a press release issued by the Society to Protect the Naramata Bench, they echo that this area should be removed from high density and commercial growth.

Their concern remains that small lot sizes with a ‘rural residential’ designation will be allowed to be built on the Naramata Bench, adding hundreds of homes in the middle of Penticton’s prime agricultural and tourist zone.

“It’s clear that housing density on the Naramata Bench is neither practical, nor desired by the vast majority of residents,” Gjoa Taylor from the Society said. “We undoubtedly have a housing crisis but ruining agricultural land, forest, risking tourism and increasing emissions is not the way to solve this.”

This OCP amendment is one step of other work staff are carrying out to implement the OCP Housing Task Force’s 18 recommendations, including the associated Zoning Bylaw update.

"The answer is clear that the Spiller Road area is not suitable for high density growth. We hope that a big show of support by the public at Monday’s hearing will be the final hurdle in protecting the benefits of the Naramata Bench for generations to come,” Taylor added.

The Public Hearing is set for Monday at 6 p.m. in council chambers at city hall.