Critteraid Animal Sanctuary searching for fashion lover to help run their thrift store

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Charity Shoppe in Summerland is in need of someone who may have a bit of an obsession with shoes, purses and belts as its inventory keeps growing.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said their thrift store is their lifeline for fundraising, and it seems that they are getting to be a bit backlogged.

"Having someone sort, inspect and clean, so they are presentable and stocked the shelves would be so very helpful. Usually when someone knows shoes, they absolutely know purses, and maybe some hats and belts too.

this area is designed to collect and sort all those items," she said.

"And just for the perfect human, we're waiting for its match to arrive. We sure could use a hand to sort the backlog and keep inventory stocked on the floor."

Huot-Stewart added that store seems to have these treasure trove areas, receiving Michael Kors and Coach items.

"I can tell you from every single kind of flip flop that's out there, but I actually need somebody that has more expertise than I."

If you're interested in more information on this position, email [email protected] attention Fills my soul