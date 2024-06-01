Plenty of people come out for Summerland's Action Festival weekend of family fun and music

Casey Richardson

Despite the clouds and drizzle of rain, Summerland’s action fest was in full swing on Saturday afternoon, taking over Memorial Park.

The three day event kicked off on Friday when all park vendors, a 19-plus beverage garden and a kids zone opened, followed by the first pitch of a weekend-long slo-pitch tournament.

Saturday was host to more slo-pitch, the Giant's Head Run, and plenty to do at Memorial Park including face painting, a bouncy castle, music, and the Okanagan Valley Championships arm wrestling contest.

The evening will include plenty of live music and a dance, to be capped off by fireworks at 10 p.m.

The fun continues on Sunday, to be capped off by the slo-pitch awards and the 2024 Action Fest prize draw.

For a full schedule and list of festival sponsors, head to the website here.