GoFundMe started to help hardworking member of BC’s wine industry's battle with cancer

A Summerland family needs a bit of help to ease the financial burdens they're experiencing while one of their own goes through his battle with cancer.

Morton Serbon, whose been a prominent face in the local wine industry, recently underwent a series of tests at the Penticton Regional Hospital before being flown to Vancouver General Hospital for further tests and was diagnosed with Lymphoma.

According to the GoFundMe set up by a family friend, he has started chemotherapy in Vancouver.

While his wife Rene Serbon travels back and forth to Vancouver General Hospital to be with Morton, grandma is helping taking care of their two boys and two dogs back home.

"With Morton unable to work and Rene being self-employed, the situation is especially challenging. Rene’s trips to VGH involve hotel stays and travel expenses that quickly add up. Our goal is to reduce these extra costs so they can focus on what matters most—Morton’s recovery and their family," the GoFundMe shared.

The hope is that Morton will be able to continue with treatments back in the Okanagan in the future.

At that time, GoFundMe organizer Cheryl Gowler said they will be looking at setting up a meal train to help with dinners, drives, errands, and other support for the family.

Their friend and neighbour Kim Lawton, reached out to say that because of Morton's background in wine, they are also working on a wine related fundraiser. More details will be provided soon.

“Morton is a passionate and hardworking member of BC’s wine industry. He has worked in various vineyards around the Okanagan for the last 16 years, including Frind Estate Winery, Arterra Wines Canada, and Blasted Church Vineyards. He also ran his own viticulture business called Maximus Vineyard Management, and he was an instructor at Okanagan College for a number of years in the Viticulture Certificate program," Lawton added.

Anyone interested in supporting the family or contributing to the fundraiser are asked to email Cheryl Gowler through the GoFundMe page.

“Thank you for all that you are doing to help support Morton, Rene, and their family during this difficult period. Every contribution helps. Thank you for your kindness and generosity," Gowler added.