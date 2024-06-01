Summerland museum shares a look back at a ball game played 118 years ago

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

In honour of the ActionFest weekend, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a peek back a Sunday School picnic and baseball game held at Bulyea's Point in Trout Creek in 1906.

"Baseball is central to ActionFest and has long been an integral part of life here in Summerland. This week's Throwback Thursday therefore looks back at the history of this popular sport with a photo of a ball game played here 118 years ago," they said in their post.

"We particularly love that the women here didn't let their full skirts and large Sunday hats get in the way of a good game! Many of the ActionFest teams wear fancy dress for the tournament, but it's not often that you see ball players wearing their full Sunday best."

While the museum does not have a record of any names of the players in the photo, they said they do know the first official baseball team in Summerland was also established in 1906 and included George Gartrell, Mr McIntyre, Jack Conway, Dan Sawyer, Fred Baker, and Jack Blewett.

The team played at Bulyea's Point (now Landry Crescent) before relocating to Crescent Beach.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.