Penticton's 'sunshine list' of municipal employees making $75K per year or more grew by 27 in 2023

Penticton's "sunshine list," a term for employees making more than $75,000 per year, has jumped once again.

Municipalities are required to disclose the names and salaries of employees making above that number each year by law, remuneration of the Mayor and Council, and a roll of Suppliers of Goods and Services with total payments greater than $25,000.

According to newly-released data, in 2023, 187 people made the list, up from 160 people in 2022, 145 in 2021 and 141 in 2020.

Angela Campbell, the City’s director of finance and administration, notes that the net total of 27 employees surfaced to the over $75,000 list included 10 from management, 14 from CUPE, four from the IAFF and one from IBEW. This includes the addition of 16 full-time equivalent staff added to address public safety.

The top five earners, with totals including reimbursed expenses, were:

City Manager Anthony Haddad: $246,772.32

CAO Donny van Dyk: $222,667.27

General Manager of Infrastructure Kristen Dixen: $222,270.80

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Trousdell: $187,581.26

Director of Finance & Administration Angela Campbell: $185,761.76

The report also includes total money paid, including expenses, to sitting council members and the mayor:

Mayor Julius Bloomfield: $92,936

Coun. Amelia Boultbee: $37,900

Coun. Isaac Gilbert: $38,668

Coun. Ryan Graham $35,882

Coun. Helena Konanz $36,849

Coun. James Miller $27,493 (No expenses claimed)

Coun. Campbell Watt $35,291

Total remuneration for city employees, both above and below the $75,000 salary mark, was $31,942,356, including expenses.

The City of Penticton said they increased public safety staffing levels and began integrating the three-year tax deferral, statistics show the municipality remains among the lowest per capita municipal taxes among Okanagan communities with a population over 15,000 and is well below the provincial average.

“Under provincial guidelines, the City is required to report out all employees that earn more than $75,000 and is an important step in ensuring transparency and accountability,” Campbell said in a press release. “The data in isolation doesn’t demonstrate the quality of life values these wages for employees bring to Penticton such as water, sewer, roads, fire protection, policing, community safety, and parks and recreation.

“A comparison of per capita municipal taxes allows us to assess if our taxation rate is reasonable for the services provided. The review illustrates Penticton ratepayers continue to get value for money for services provided.”

The data shows that Penticton’s municipal taxes per capita comes in at $858, compared to the Provincial average of $1,088. The number is determined by total property taxation for the fiscal year divided by the 2022 Census figure.

Penticton sits in the middle when compared to other Okanagan communities.

Lake Country - $1,066

West Kelowna - $927

Kelowna - $842

Vernon - $799

These communities were selected as they have a population greater than 15,000, which is the threshold for paying 90 per cent of policing costs.

The Statement of Financial Information and the report which discloses suppliers of goods and services to the municipality that received payments of $25,000 or more, which include payments in the millions to Fortis BC, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District and the RCMP, as well as smaller payments to other service operators for infrastructure, community services and the like. A full list can be found here.

The report, along with other matters, will be discussed by council at the upcoming Tuesday council meeting.