Local captures video of resident goat atop Giant's Head Mountain

Contributed

A local had a pleasant surprise awaiting at the top of Summerland's Giant's Head Mountain on Thursday evening while finishing off their evening run.

Erin Trainer, who is also a Summerland Councillor, shared the video on Facebook after getting close to him.

"This goat has been on GH for a couple of months. We think his tribe is on Rattkesnake mountain just north of town," Trainer said over messenger.

"He’s very majestic."

The local mountain goat herd that lives in the area is usually seen traversing the bluffs along Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland.

This guy must enjoy the view of the valley below.

"I’ve seen him on the front of the mountain before but never up close like last night," Trainer added.

After walking off at the end of the video, Trainer said he walked around and found a spot to sit.