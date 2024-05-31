Penticton public welcome to weigh in on shift in zoning plans for El Rancho site

Photo: City of Penticton Early rendering of the proposed development at the old El Rancho site in Penticton

The feedback period is now open for Penticton residents wanting to weigh in on a shift in plans for the former El Rancho motel site.

The properties in the 800 block of Westminster Avenue West are slated for a proposed Official Community Plan amendment to allow for a development that has not changed in form, but has slightly changed in nature.

It has been in the works for many years, having been sent to public hearing to discuss rezoning in 2022. The plan was to convert the properties from Tourist Commercial, Service Commercial and Vehicle Service Station designations to a comprehensive development zone to accommodate a proposed six-storey residential and commercial unit development.

But according to city staff, the rezoning amendment did not move past third reading as the property owner was still working through the conditions of adoption, including road dedication and tree protection.

And now, changes to provincial rules around short-term rentals have prompted the developers to backtrack a little.

“The property has been in front of council several times over the past few years, but the proposal today remains similar to what was approved by council in 2022,” said Blake Laven, Penticton's director of development services, in a press release issued Friday.

“Due to recent changes in provincial legislation, the applicant is proposing to revert the future land use designation from Urban Residential back to Tourist Commercial but will still allow for some long-term residency. We’re inviting the community to share their feedback on whether this use is what they envision at this location.”

The proposal is for a 300-plus unit, mixed-use development offering both short-and long-term residencies, potentially with some minor commercial uses.

The shift in provincial policy — property owners offering Airbnb-style rentals must be primary residents on the property — ostensibly made the developer rethink their plans to have the area be zoned for purely residential use.

The new application is to rezone the lands to entirely Tourist Commercial, "with site specific amendments to support the proposed scale of the development as well as allow long-term residency – which isn’t typically permitted in a Tourist Commercial zone," according to the city.

Whether this is a welcome option is a matter for public debate. Community engagement is now underway, with letters being mailed to homes and businesses in the area and a sign is being installed on the subject property.

The staff report, map, conceptual drawings and feedback form are available online here. Paper copies are available at the Shape Your City kiosk at City Hall during regular business hours.

Feedback will be collected until Sunday, June 23, 2024, and will be presented to council at a later date.

Questions about the application can be sent to [email protected] or call 250-490-2501.