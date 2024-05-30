Penticton's Poplar Grove hosting 'Pinot Picnic' event

Photo: Poplar Grove

Penticton's Poplar Grove Winery is inviting those interested to join in a celebration of elevated picnic fare and brand new wine.

The Pinot Picnic event will be held June 8 at the winery on the Naramata Bench.

It will be hosted on Poplar Grove's lawn and patio overlooking Okanagan Lake, featuring picnic-style food made more delicious by their chefs, and paired with their new 2022 Pinot Noir and 100% Pinot Noir Three Roses Rosé.

There will be live music to enjoy while taking in the sunset, food and wine.

Tickets are now available. For more information, click here.