Penticton street repairs coming, may lead to traffic delays

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton drivers are advised to be prepared for potential slow-moving city vehicles on the streets conducting crack-sealing work in the coming weeks.

Minor delays may take place during this time.

"This work helps to maintain the pavement’s condition and structural integrity," reads a press release from the city.

"Because this work is weather-dependent, scheduling can be difficult, and is estimated to be ongoing throughout June."

The reminds residents to obey all signage and on-site personnel, and thanks drivers for their patience.

Anyone who sees a problem with roads can report it online here.