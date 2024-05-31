Penticton food and live music industry facing numerous challenges during uncertain times

Casey Richardson

Penticton restaurants are tackling their economic and staffing challenges by encouraging the community to help them out.

Throughout the past year, businesses have dealt with the drop in tourism from the wildfires, the limited valley travellers due to the rockslide on the interior’s major highway and inflation hitting local’s wallets.

The Dream Café Board of Directors recently shared that as of July 1, 2024 they will be adding a $10 minimum food charge to each ticket.

Board President Lori Keith said they have in many ways had a harder time since the pandemic, because the grants have dried up and costs have risen.

“We are still trying to make a go of it in a small city, drawing on a small population,” she added.

While known around the community as a live music venue and listening room, the Dream Cafe was licensed and registered as a food primary business.

“People come, they buy a ticket for the show, they have the table for the night, but they don't actually have to order any food. And there's no second seating. So you can understand the challenges of that,” Keith said.

“We are looking at finally, and probably a little late to the game, adding a minimum food charge to each ticket for the dream here.”

With their food primary license, their food revenues have to be higher than their drink revenues.

“The implications of that are not just on the bottom line, but also it puts into jeopardy our actual operating license. It has caused us issues around insurance because our insurance is based on our food being higher. So those are some elements as well that we need to address.”

Another long-time Penticton spot has a request for the community too, to call ahead and make reservations, to help staff their business accordingly.

“We're operating, perhaps at 85 per cent of our capacity. For example, we can't open for lunches six days a week, like [we did] before the pandemic due to a shortage of staff. So now more than ever, it's important to make a reservation,” Gregory Condon, owner of Theo's Greek Restaurant said.

“We have a walk in ratio factor that we factor into that. But based on on the number of reservations we have, we can staff accordingly or bring staff in or cut staff back, etc.”

Condon added that the past winter was a difficult time for the restaurant, seeing people really cutting back on their spending outside of the home, after a tough tourism season.

“We lost the five best weeks of the entire year and for most businesses in Penticton, we're a seasonal town. We rely on that tourism, those tourism dollars to get us through.”

Keith said the dream was in turn shut down for a number of weeks from the lack of tourism, with at least $30,000 or more that they had to refund.

“With the the closures during the fire and the rockslide losses, we had to use the money that we'd saved up to repay the CEBA loan to cover our fixed expenses,” she added.

The federal government provided interest-free loans to small businesses to help recover from losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses that met the repayment deadline earlier this year could access 25 per cent forgiveness of their loans.

The Dream Cafe has also set up a Patreon account, where supporters can sponsor them monthly, with all funds going toward artist fees and receive some perks.

Condon said it’s time for Okanagan residents and restaurants to work together to plan ahead this season.

“Don't think that things are normal, they're not normal for the restaurant, hospitality industry,” he added. “So by making that reservation, if a group of 20 walks in there, they're probably not going to get in at the time that they want. But if you call us in advance, we can plan around that.”

“We just want our customers, our guests to leave happy. And that's the takeaway really.”

Theo's take reservations over the phone at (250) 492-4019.

The Dream Cafe’s Patreon and upcoming shows can be found online on their website here.