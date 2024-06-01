Penticton to celebrate Senior's Week with plenty of activities and events

Photo: City of Penticton Official declaration of Seniors' Week June 2-8 by local city council.

Seniors' Week is kicking off Sunday, full of activities and learning opportunities for the older members of the Penticton community.

From June 2 to 8, multiple venues around the city will host a variety of events.

"Seniors’ Week is such an important way to recognize the impact the seniors have in building our town and just as importantly the many ways they continue to contribute to our vibrancy,” said Sarah Desrosiers, Penticton's social development coordinator, in a press release issued this week.

“The wide range of activities highlights age is just a number and that the passion to give back to Penticton is still going strong.”

Those activities include:

A discussion with keynote speaker Kim Lyster on the topic of connections on opening day, June 2 at 1 p.m. at Okanagan College

Classes from artsy aging to financial fraud

A variety of free fitness activities with the City of Penticton’s Recreation Departments at the Community Centre Emergency preparedness sessions

And much more.

“So many organizations are offering such a range of activities, and it just shows the broad support across Penticton for our seniors,” said Elmie Saaltink, chair of the Penticton and District Access Centre.

“These events are about seniors, but are for anyone who’d like to attend them.”

As part of Seniors' Week, BC Transit and the City of Penticton will be providing free transit for community members 55 and older, including HandyDart and on-request services.

For a full list of Seniors' Week activities, click here.