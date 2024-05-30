Summerland Action Fest will see weekend packed with fun

Photo: Mike Biden Summerland Action Fest in a past year.

Get ready for action in Summerland this weekend.

Kicking off Friday, May 31 is the annual Action Fest at Memorial Park, featuring live entertainment, vendors, sports, music, food and more for the whole family.

All are welcome to check out the fun starting Friday evening at 5 p.m., when all park vendors, a 19-plus beverage garden and a kids zone open, followed by the first pitch of a weekend-long slo-pitch tournament and an Eagles tribute band on the stage later in the evening.

Saturday will see more slo-pitch, the Giant's Head Run, and plenty to do at Memorial Park including face painting, yoga, music, and all the rest of the classic Action Fest fun, capped off by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Plus, Saturday will have Summerland's Got Talent, a talent show with categories for all ages. Registration has been extended to still be open today, Thursday May 30, online here.

Sunday will see the fun continue, capped off by the slo-pitch awards and the 2024 Action Fest prize draw.

These are just a few of the events and attractions coming to Action Fest this weekend. For a full schedule and list of festival sponsors, click here.