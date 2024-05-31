Penticton Chamber of Commerce unveils latest Top 40 winners

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Kettle Valley Memorial are rolling out profiles on this year's Top 40 award recipients. Read about the winners every Friday morning.

It's Friday again, meaning another chance to showcase the Pentictonites chosen to be recognized for their phenomenal skills, talent, and contributions as local leaders.

The selection committee has completed their work evaluating each of the Top 40’s list of nominees. Two recipients will be named every week – a recipient that is under 40, and one who is 40 or older, until all 40 recipients have been revealed.

Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said that the nominees were independently scored by multiple judges on a number of criteria including their vision and leadership, innovations, achievements, positive influence, commitment to social responsibility and their involvement with the community.

Photo: Joel Patan

Top 40 Under 40 Award recipient: Joel Patan

As a third-generation sheet metal worker and one of the original mechanical contractors to specialize in Step Code mechanical systems, Joel Patan of Patan Heating and Air Ltd. has made it his mission to be a leader in high performance and net-zero technologies, and is being recognized as a Top 40 recipient for his innovative and educational contributions to the HVAC industry.

Growing up, Joel was inspired by his grandfather’s and father’s dedication to the trade. The company he owns and operates today is a continuation of his father’s legacy and proudly named after his father’s old company. Patan Heating and Air’s logo is a tribute to his grandfather’s spirit animal, bestowed by the Inuit during his work in the Northwest Territories. Starting his career as a sheet metal worker, Joel earned his Red Seal certification, followed by becoming one of Alberta's first Red Seal certified gas fitters. He expanded his expertise by gaining certification in sustainable construction, and completed the Certified Energy Advising program as well as becoming a level 1 building inspector with the Building Officials Association of B.C.

As the Director of HVAC for Vision Mechanical, he was able to make an impact in the local sustainable building community, and it was that experience which ultimately led Joel to achieving his life-long dream of continuing his family’s legacy in Patan Heating and Air Ltd. His approach is to focus on his clients’ needs rather than traditional sales tactics, meaning that he works with them on their energy efficient goals, personal design goals, and any medical conditions or allergies rather than telling the customer what they need without first identifying what they want.

Joel is also an educator and a speaker with the Canadian Home Builders Association – Central Okanagan, and discusses mechanical design on international podcasts like Net-Zero 2 Hero as well as being involved in high profile projects like the Eh-Frame which was a net-zero/passive house that was documented in partnership with HGTV.

But one of Joel’s most exciting projects is his development of a zero-leakage exhaust hood – a design that hasn’t been modified since it was originally created. His project is currently in the patent stage and is poised to revolutionize the HVAC industry when building energy efficient homes.

Joel is passionate about his family’s history, environmental sustainability, sharing knowledge with others, and being a leader not just in Penticton, but in his trade.

Photo: Ann Doyan

Top 40 Over 40 Award recipient: Ann Doyan

Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton Chamber of Commerce are proud to recognize Ann Doyon, a ne?hiyaw iskwew (Cree woman) and esteemed artist and writer, as a Top 40 recipient for her outstanding contributions to the arts and her dedication to shining a spotlight on Indigenous voices.

Ann’s career has received international acclaim with her artwork featured in collections across Turtle Island (also known as North and Central America). Based on the lands of the syilx people, Ann divides her time between her own company, Ann Doyon Art and Design, and as the Production Coordinator at Theytus Books, a 43-year-old Indigenous publishing company owned and operated by the Okanagan Indian Education Resources Society where the word Theytus, in Salish, means “preserving for the sake of handing down”. Working at the En'owkin Centre on the Penticton Indian Band, Ann upholds Theytus Books' mission of preserving Indigenous cultures and worldviews, while at night, she can be found in studio 8 developing new art and performances as an artist in residence at the Leir House.

As a board member of the Penticton Art Gallery, Ann is committed to removing barriers such as the cost for supplies and training by connecting businesses with programs that educate and inspire developing artists. Through her involvement with the Ullus Collective, Ann promotes both the healing power of art and also provides both time and tools to Indigenous artists who are still very underrepresented in the modern art world.

At Theytus Books, Ann she emphasizes a commitment to cultural authenticity, preservation, and integrity in all projects and endeavours. Her role involves managing graphics and online advertising campaigns, but she also provides support to emerging Indigenous authors, illustrators, and artists by guiding them through the publishing process. Esteemed, international authors like Waubgeshig Rice and Cherie Dimaline started at Theytus and have since taken over the world with their imaginations and storytelling.

Her own career as an artist has seen her work published in renowned media outlets like the National Post and CNN, but she was originally educated as a journalist, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Thompson Rivers University and a diploma in Print and Broadcast Journalism from Humber College. Ann has been recognized with prestigious awards, including one of Canada’s inaugural New York Times Scholarships by the Native American Journalist Association, and can now add Penticton Top 40 to her long list of accomplishments.