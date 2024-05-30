'I had no idea': Penticton family walking to raise awareness, funds after baby diagnosed with arthritis

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton family will be walking in support of their 16-month-old miracle baby, who was born at just 27 weeks and is now suffering from juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

The disorder that causes arthritis leads to stiff, swollen, painful joints in children, and unfortunately does not have a cure.

Hollie Tayal said her daughter, Lindie, had stopped moving around out of nowhere just a couple months ago.

"When your baby starts walking, crawling and climbing the stairs, you're so excited and then just like overnight stops, that is pretty freaky," she said.

"It was really weird. There's so many scary things out there. Arthritis is not the most scary, but it still sucks that she's got it."

The family has dealt with scary situations with their daughter before, who ended up being born while they were on a babymoon in Hawaii, very early.

"There's no reason why she came early, both of us were completely healthy. The doctor did every test under the sun. But she was born at 27 weeks and we lived in Hawaii for three months while she was in the NICU.

We stayed with the Ronald McDonald House in Honolulu who took us in, and we did have insurance and I checked that before we went, our insurance covered our bill which was $1.4 million."

Tayal said while her daughter was premature and a little small, she had no problems. She was seen by doctors and checked up on regularly.

"With the most recent thing that popped up, it's nothing to do with being born premature, it's either genes, or it's a virus that has triggered juvenile arthritis in a baby."

While her heathcare team originally thought Lindie had a virus where the immune system starts attacking healthy tissue in the body, their baby woke up three weeks later with a swollen hand that she couldn't move or crawl on.

"We went back to emergency, and we saw the paediatric rheumatologist who said she likely has juvenile arthritis, but we have to wait six weeks to be diagnosed," Tayal added.

"So now we've waited the six weeks. She still has a swollen hands and a swollen knee. So she stopped crawling, walking, climbing the stairs. She's uncomfortable. She wakes up most mornings crying."

Unfortunately, the longer the young one stays stationary, the more painful it gets to move and the more swollen she gets.

"So movement is good for her, but it hurts to start moving."

The mom said it's heartbreaking to see her child in such pain.

"At this point, it's just managing her pain. And we're heading down to BC Children's Hospital in mid-June and what they're going to do is sedate her and they'll do steroid injections into the joints that are affected," she added.

"We know for sure her knee and her hands affected. But then they're going to look at all the other joints while she's under sedation to see what else is affected."

The hope is that the injections will put the arthritis into remission for a while, if it was triggered by a virus.

"So it'll either put it into remission for a couple of months or a couple of years, or it'll flare back up in a couple of weeks or a couple of months, and then we'll have to long term talk about some medications that she'll have to go on," Tayal said.

"As a family, I think this hit us a lot harder than we expected. Even though, going through what we've gone through sounds a lot scarier [with her being] born in the [United States] and so early, now that we're through that for me, this is harder."

Just this week the family found out about the Team Cassie + Friends Run/Walk for Juvenile Arthritis, which is a movement in Canada in support of kids and families affected by it and other rheumatic diseases.

In just a couple days they have raised over $1,800 for the walk, which they will be taking part in on Saturday, June 1 in Peachland.

The family hopes to help raise awareness for the disease.

"I had no idea that a baby could get arthritis and that is the number one reaction I get from anybody I tell that she has arthritis," Tayal added.

'So just raising awareness, raising some funds towards research, I've heard that there's a couple of medications that are just waiting on some further approval so that they can be used in Canada."

The Okanagan run/walk will start at Bliss Bakery, continue down the beach walk, and back, making the total distance about 2km.

To learn more about the Tayal family's walk, head to their fundraising page here.