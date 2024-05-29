Summerland Ornamental Gardens hosting botany expert for tours

Photo: Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Nature lovers and anyone curious about local botany are welcome to join a journey through plants and trees at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens this weekend.

On Saturday, June 1, join UBC professor and dendrologist Douglas Justice on a tour of the 15-acre, 108-year-old garden facility for a look at the facility and the flora that call it home.

Justice is the UBC Botanical Garden associate director and has recently written a book with fellow dendrologist Dan Crowley to write The Lives Of Leaves, a manual of Vancouver's woody garden flora.

He is bringing his expertise to the South Okanagan for two 90-minute tours this Saturday.

They run at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The tour is titled "Talking Trees and Other Plants," and there will be audio assistance provided for participants.

Space is limited and tickets are now on sale.