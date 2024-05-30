Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen pays homage to Pride month

Contributed RDOS

Ahead of Pride Month this June, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has created a video highlighting inclusivity in concert with South Okanagan Similkameen Pride.



“Pride Month is a reminder that all RDOS facilities, parks, and trails are safe spaces for all to use and enjoy,” said RDOS chair Mark Pendergraft, in a press release announcing the video.

“By showing support to 2SLGBTQIA+ members, the RDOS is helping create an inclusive and welcoming community.”



South Okanagan Similkameen Pride hopes anyone interested, whether that be an individual or a business, will join the celebrations by hanging a Pride flag, making a donation to a local 2SLGBTQIA+ organization or youth group, or volunteering their time.



More information about Pride Month, including support and resources, please visit the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society website at sospride.ca.