Penticton  

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen pays homage to Pride month

RDOS pays homage to Pride

Contributed RDOS

Ahead of Pride Month this June, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has created a video highlighting inclusivity in concert with South Okanagan Similkameen Pride.

“Pride Month is a reminder that all RDOS facilities, parks, and trails are safe spaces for all to use and enjoy,” said RDOS chair Mark Pendergraft, in a press release announcing the video.

“By showing support to 2SLGBTQIA+ members, the RDOS is helping create an inclusive and welcoming community.”

South Okanagan Similkameen Pride hopes anyone interested, whether that be an individual or a business, will join the celebrations by hanging a Pride flag, making a donation to a local 2SLGBTQIA+ organization or youth group, or volunteering their time.

More information about Pride Month, including support and resources, please visit the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society website at sospride.ca.

