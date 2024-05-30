Princeton and District Museum and Archives Society hosting 2024 museum tour

Photo: Google Street View

There's a new way to tour Southern B.C. and discover hidden museum treasures with the chance to win a prize.

This year, a coalition of 20 museums in the southern part of B.C. are offering a tour guide featuring their facilities, and the Princeton and District Museum and Archives Society is the main host.

Following mostly along Highway 3, the museum route begins with the Tashme Museum at Sunshine Valley and ends with the Sparwood Museum.

Along the way, RV parks and campsites, stops of interest, coffee and gift shops, entertainment and service resources are identified.

The Princeton and District Museum said participating museum locations, hours of operation and features are listed as well.

"Each participating site has a unique QR code at the entrance which, when scanned with a smartphone, will send a text message to the host, indicating that the guest has visited the site," the museum said in a press release.

The guests registering the most site visits will be entered in a draw to win $250 cash at the end of Sept. 2024.

The guide books are available at the participating museums, as well as visitor centres.

For more information and resources, head to the Highway 3 Museum Tour website, here.

The program will run from June 1 until Sept. 23, at which time the winner of the contest will be determined and contacted by phone.