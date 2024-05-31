Skipping Penticton sisters star on national stage

Photo: Lindsay Hickie Presley and Jordis Hickie

Jordis and Presley Hickie have leapt onto the national sports stage.

The sisters from Penticton recently returned from the Rope Skipping Canada National Championships in Waterloo, Ontario. Jordis claimed third overall in the 16-18 masters female category and Presley was third in the 14-15 masters age group.

The girls compete for the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations. Jordis is 17 and has been jumping since age of 8. Presley is 14 and has been jumping since age of 7.

For the masters events, they both competed in 3 minute endurance, 30 second speed, individual freestyle. Jordis also competed in triple-unders and Presley did double-unders.

Jordis placed 2nd in 3 minute endurance with a score of 426 jumps. She tied for 4th in 30 second speed with a score of 88, was 3rd in individual freestyle and 2nd in triple unders with a score of 145.

Presley placed: 4th in 3 minute endurance with a score of 405; tied for 6th in 30 second speed with a score of 82, was 3rd in individual freestyle and 3rd overall.

The next major event for the pair will be the world championships qualifier this November. The 2025 International Jump Rope Union World Championships are in Japan. Mom Lindsay Hickie isn’t sure yet if Jordis and Presley will compete because it could cost upwards of $10,000 to send them to Japan.

A handful of other Okanagan jump rope athletes travelled to Waterloo for the nationals. Thomas Cunningham was 1st in triple-unders in his age category. Cathy Cunningham and Aimee Lemieux were 1st in pairs, Samuel Kliever and his partner were 2nd in their pairs event and Cameron Helm and Cole Hurt were also second in pairs. Matthew Turner was 6th in triple-unders, 6th in 30 second speed and 7th in 3 minute endurance.