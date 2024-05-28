City of Penticton hosting street-painting party Saturday as part of new initiative

Photo: City of Penticton Kids at a previous street painting party as part of a City of Penticton initiative for brighter, safer streets

Grab a brush and make a mark on Penticton at an upcoming community street-painting event.

On Saturday, June 1, the public is invited to the intersection of Ellis Street and Nanaimo Avenue to help make the area both brighter and safer.

“If you stand at this intersection now, you will see a grey, concrete, urban space, with very few trees. For us, it’s a blank canvas, and an opportunity to add leaves or flowers to an area that is so lacking in greenery,” said Robin Robertson, lead of a team of volunteers and artists from around the South Okanagan, in a press release issued Tuesday.

“We hope the designs add a sense of revival and growth, while reminding everyone about the importance of trees and greenspaces throughout our community.”

There will be live music sponsored by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association and a BBQ by donation from the Elks Lodge, all kicking off at 2:30 p.m.

“This isn’t just about painting streets. It’s about bringing people together and giving them an opportunity to take ownership of a public space,” said Kristen Dixon, Penticton's general manager of infrastructure.

“In addition to the asphalt art, we will be installing planters and using other creative methods to make this busy intersection safer for anyone walking, riding or driving.”

The intersection will be closed to traffic during the day Wednesday, May 29 while city crews work on infrastructure improvements, then again on Friday May 31 from 9:15 a.m to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until 8 .m.

The event is part of the new "Friendly Streets" initiative from the city, aiming at incorporating more art into roadway designs to improve visibility and slow traffic in areas with high pedestrian traffic.