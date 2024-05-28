Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen reaches out to kids during Local Government Awareness Week

Photo: Google Street View

Local Government Awareness Week saw Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen politicians and staffers meet with kids in Naramata and Okanagan Falls this month, offering insight into how the district works.



On Tuesday, May 14, Naramata area director Adrienne Fedrigo and RDOS staff spoke to students at Naramata Elementary School.

“It was nice speaking with students about local government’s role in the community,” said Fedrigo.

“As they start to think about what they want to do later in life, students may not always think about municipal work or being an elected official so it was a great opportunity to connect.”



The following Thursday, May 16, Okanagan Falls area director Matt Taylor made a similar visit at Okanagan Falls Elementary School. The students have been learning about how government decisions are made in anticipation of the visit.

“It was a lot of fun, and the students had great questions,” said Taylor.

“These engagements are valuable to discuss how local governments serve communities and I enjoyed the opportunity very much.”