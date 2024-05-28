Public welcome to cheer on armwrestlers at unique strength event in Summerland

Photo: Casey Richardson

Get ready to flex those guns.

The 48th Annual Okanagan Valley Armwrestling Championship is this weekend in Summerland, which is the longest-running armwrestling contest in Canada.

On Saturday, June 1 at Memorial Park in Summerland, check out the fun and flexing all afternoon long.

The public is welcome to attend to enjoy the family-friendly event, with food, live music and, of course, physical prowess.

Weigh-ins run from 12 to 2 p.m., then the tournament kicks off at 2:15 p.m.

Competition classes are:

Men's Right & Left 0-154 lbs / 155-176 lbs / 177-198 lbs / 199 lbs - over

Women's Right & Left open

Masters Class (40 years and older) Right & Left open

Youth division (6 to 17 years old, accompanied by a parent or guardian, weight classes to be decided)

The event is sponsored by the Summerland Kinsmen, who welcome the whole community to bring blankets and chairs, settle in and enjoy the show, or show off their strength!

Check out a peek inside the local club below:

Casey Richardson