City phone lines still down in Penticton due to service provider issue

Photo: Castanet

City of Penticton phone lines are still not operational Tuesday morning, after first going down Monday.

A press release issued Tuesday indicates it is "an issue with the service provider," which means municipal lines can't accept calls.

"City staff continues to work with the service provider to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and temporary solutions are being investigated. E-mail service is not affected at this time," the press release reads.

Calls to the RCMP and fire dispatch are not impacted, but the city’s after-hours emergency line is down.

"Anyone who needs to reach the electrical department in the meantime is asked to call 250-460-2961," reads the press release.

"We will provide updates as possible. We thank residents for their patience and understanding."