Penticton duck race total funds and winners announced

Photo: Contributed

The final totals are in and the winners have been revealed — the second annual Operation Duck Drop in Penticton raised a whopping $63,000 for the BC Burn Fund and the Dragonfly Pond Society.

In a press release issued Monday, the BC Professional Fire Fighters organization made the happy announcement.

"Thanks to [the community's] generous support and enthusiasm, we had an amazing 2,603 ducks racing to the finish line," they said.

"These funds will go a long way in supporting our burn survivor programs, including the beloved Burn Camp, which welcomes young burn survivors every summer."

The winning ducks, which come with cash prizes belonged to:

First Place: D. Dempster

Second Place: B. Linwood

Third Place: G. Bailey

Last Place: M. Leszczynski

The organization will be contacting all winners with details on how to collect their prize.

"Thank you to everyone who participated, donated, and cheered on the ducks. Your support is truly appreciated and makes events like these possible. Together, we are making a real impact in our community."

Contributed BC Professional Fire Fighters