Penticton restaurants invited to join 'Dine Around' experience at upcoming Ironman

Local Penticton restaurants are invited to participate in the special Ironman Canada Dine Around program.

All athletes at the late-August event will receive a food voucher in their registration packs, which they will be able to use at any participating restaurant.

The City of Penticton is now advertising the option to be one of those restaurants.

"Registration is now open and space is limited, offered on a first come, first served basis," reads a social media post from the city issued Monday.

Ironman takes place the weekend of Aug. 25, and is expected to draw crowds of thousands.