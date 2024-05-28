Skateboarders to show off skills at first Penticton Pump Track Challenge

Photo: Landyachtz A previous Landyachtz pump track event, similar to the one that will take place in Penticton.

The first Penticton Pump Track Challenge is set to launch in the city next week.

On June 6, skateboarders from around the province will gather at the pump track on Poplar Grove Road to show off their skills and compete in various categories focusing on speed and obstacle challenges.

"We're thrilled to host the Penticton Pump Track Skateboard Challenge," said Ryan Theobald, vice president of Landyachtz, the presenting organization.

"This event is the first of it's kind and appeals to all styles of skateboarders. Pump Tracks are a great place for riders to improve their abilities and confidence, the event provides a platform for riders to showcase their skills. We can't wait to see the incredible talent on display and see who's got the fastest lap."

Riders will race the clock to set their fastest lap, qualifying for a top 10 shoot-out. The fastest lap of the day in each category will earn a cash prize.

It all takes place June 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and the public is welcome to watch for free.

Registration for riders is also now open online here.